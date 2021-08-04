Heartland Votes
Judicial circuit courts in Mississippi, Scott Counties require face coverings

The 33rd Judicial Circuit Courts will require face coverings in public areas.
The 33rd Judicial Circuit Courts will require face coverings in public areas.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI-SCOTT COUNTIES, Mo. (KFVS) - The 33rd Judicial Circuit Courts will require face coverings in public areas.

According to a post from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, the decision came after the Centers for Disease Control published guidance stating, “To maximize protection from the Delta Variant and prevent possibly spreading it to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in the area of substantial or high transmission.”

They said the judicial circuit was identified as an area of “high transmission.”

The administrative order went into effect on Tuesday, August 3.

The 33rd Judicial Circuit Court serves Mississippi and Scott Counties in Missouri.

