Homebound Missourians can receive COVID-19 vaccinations

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Homebound Missourians are still being vaccinated with the help of two Heartland organizations.

Aging Matters and John’s Pharmacy are teaming up to make vaccinations more convenient.

“There shouldn’t be any barriers for a person to get the vaccine if that’s what they’re wanting.”

Liz Yokley is the assistant information director at Aging Matters who said even with a lower call volume, the health organization agency is still offering home vaccinations.

“We are still getting the calls for the COVID vaccine. We coordinate with, not just homebound but for anyone wanting to get their COVID vaccine,” she said.

She said the company covers 18 Missouri counties, and getting vaccinated is simply a phone call away.

“A person would call the office here. We could gladly get them scheduled and we work with John’s Pharmacy,” she explained.

Derek Palisch is the John’s Pharmacy director of operations who said it’s important he takes care of all homebound patients.

“Whenever they have a patient call who’s homebound and they can’t take care of them, they’ll let us know. We will reach back out to the patient. Try to get some information of where they are at, and we’ll reach back out to the patient,” he said.

And when it comes to being vaccinated, he said all three vaccinations are available and a home vaccination is the same as going to a clinic.

“We’ll send a nurse out. We’re pharmacists. And they’ll have all the energy supplies in case there is a reaction,” he said. “You’re going to get the same vaccine. We can schedule a follow up dose to make sure you get that second dose if you chose that vaccine.”

It’s a continued effort to vaccinate the public.

“Those homebound patients, they have potential exposure just like anybody else potentially could have.”

Aging Matters also offers free transportation to Missourians to get vaccinated if they are 60 years of age and over.

Over in Illinois, both Alexander and Jefferson Counties offer homebound vaccinations.

