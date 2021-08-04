Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4.

The briefing will be held in Chicago.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 1,427,901 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 10,577 variant cases , 23,458 deaths and 2,482 probable deaths, as of Tuesday.

IDPH said 13,310,174 vaccines have been administered.

State and nationwide, health leaders are concerned about the spread of the Delta variant. They say it is twice as contagious and some fully vaccinated people can spread the Delta variant, but vaccines provide protection from hospitalization, severe disease, and death.

Currently, the test positivity rate in Illinois is at 5 percent.

Every county in southern Illinois is considered a high transmission area.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.