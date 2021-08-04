Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Thurs.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 5.

The briefing will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol.

The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus, the Delta variant and vaccinations.

He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported a total of 1,803 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, as of Tuesday, August 3.

The department also reported four additional deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to 487,871 and the total number of deaths to 7,352.

The current positivity rate is 9.88 percent.

