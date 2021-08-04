Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks selected as finalist for grant money

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The four-year effort to bring a dog park to Carbondale could get a huge financial boost.

The group behind the project is in the running for a $25,000 grant.

“There is no place where they can let their dogs run safely off leash,” said Jane Adams.

She leads the non-profit hoping to create that safe space for dogs in Carbondale. Her group’s planning a 2-acre, off-leash dog park in a field on the city’s west side.

“We decided that we wanted to make one large enough so that when you took one of those throwers and you threw it for your dog if you had a big dog, it wouldn’t go out of the dog park,” Adams said.

Now, the project could get a big financial boost. The pet product company Pet Safe named Carbondale among 30 finalists vying for a total of $150,000 in grant money.

If selected, Adams’ group would receive $25,000 toward their project.

“It’s been really gratifying to see all of the business support and the various organizations that have supported us,” said Adams.

Travis Burke said he can’t wait to bring his dog Jax to the new park.

“I am really excited about this because the closest dog park is 20 minutes away and it is pretty small,” said Burke.

The park plans include a 50-foot fence, big and small fields, a water fountain and pavilion.

Adams said the project will benefit pet owners not just here in Carbondale.

“We’re hoping this will be a draw for people throughout the area to come and enjoy letting their dogs run and play off the leash,” said Adams.

The grant contest voting period runs until August 31. You can register and vote online.

