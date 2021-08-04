Heartland Votes
First Alert: Another beautiful, mild summer day

A beautiful summer day at the old mill at the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in...
A beautiful summer day at the old mill at the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville, Mo.((Source: CNews/Mary Ann Kagle))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The wonderful break from the heat and humidity continues across the Heartland!

Skies are mostly clear this morning with wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s in our northern counties and low 60s in our southern counties.

Light, patchy fog is also possible during the predawn hours.

Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions and highs in the low 80s is what is in store for this afternoon.

Tonight, temps will dip back into the upper 50s to low 60s.

After today the Heartland will start to creep back toward normal conditions for this time of year.

Thursday will be slightly warmer in the mid 80s and Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

There is a very small chance of rain in the forecast, about 10 percent or less.

The comfortable weather comes to an end by the weekend with the return of the heat and humidity.

Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s and low 90s with Sunday highs reaching the lower 90s.

Triple digit heat index values are likely in some areas on Sunday and through most of next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

