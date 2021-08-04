Delta variant on the rise in Stoddard Co., Mo.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland nursing facility that was plagued with the Delta variant is now COVID-19 free.

The Advance Nursing Center is back to allowing visitors, but health officials say the Delta variant is still present in Stoddard County.

Throughout the month of July, seniors at the Advance Health and Rehab Center have been on quarantine due to the Delta variant. Staff followed all protocols and guidelines and now the facility is free of the coronavirus.

“It’s here, there’s no questions,” said Stoddard County Health Administrator Ben Godwin.

He said 90 percent of the cases in Stoddard County are in Advance and Delta.

“There all sharing the same virus there. So if they have one they are going to have a number of them,” he said.

He said there are currently 157 active cases in the county and they are still waiting results to see how many people have the Delta variant.

“It’s taken 3 weeks for us to get results. But at this point, the only cases that I am aware of are from the Advance Skilled Nursing Facility.”

Advance resident Cheri Burnett believes living in a rural community is a reason some folks don’t wear masks.

“We’re just a smaller community and we don’t have a big population. So people feel safer with getting away with not wearing a mask here,” Burnett said.

But she said everyone should still take the virus seriously.

“We should still be six feet apart, we should still be masking up, when we’re in a big group because not everybody here does have the vaccine,” she said.

“We just need to get as many of us vaccinated as possible,” said Godwin. “At this point and time, the more people that we can get vaccinated the more we can put the hurt on this virus a little bit.”

Godwin said the Stoddard County Health Department continues to hold weekly vaccination clinics free of charge for anyone wanting the vaccine.

