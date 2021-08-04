Heartland Votes
COVID-19 3rd leading causes of death in Ill. in 2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the third leading cause of death of all ages...
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the third leading cause of death of all ages in Illinois in 2020 was COVID-19.(CDC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the third leading cause of death of all ages in Illinois in 2020 was COVID-19.

The department found 24,020 people of all ages died from the virus.

The top two spots were heart disease with 132,701 and cancer with 27,466.

For those under the age of 45 in Illinois, the leading cause of death was accidents, or unintentional injuries, with a total of 2,714 deaths.

The second leading cause of death for the age group in 2020 was homicide with 1,132 deaths.

