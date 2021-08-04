City of Carbondale to host meeting about New Era Road Reconstruction project

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is planning to host a public meeting on August 25 to discuss the New Era Road Reconstruction project.

The meeting will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Civic Center in Room 103.

The New Era Road Reconstruction project is expected to begin in Spring 2022 and will reconstruct Glenn Road to Airport Road, including new asphalt pavement with dedicated bicycle lanes, driveway aprons and appurtenances.

For individuals who cannot attend in-person, the Engineering Division can be contacted at (618) 457-3270.

They can also be reached by email at cbailey@explorecarbondale.com.

