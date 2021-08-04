Charges filed in poaching investigation near Bonne Terre, Mo.

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating after a tip about poaching near Bonne Terre.

The department said in July, a conservation agent, along with help from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the tip and found suspects with a freshly harvested deer.

Charges were filed for taking the deer in a closed season and for taking the deer from a public roadway.

CLOSED DEER SEASON INVESTIGATION: Last month, Agent Clayton Lewis received an Operation Game Thief tip of deer poaching... Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

If you have any information regarding wildlife violations, please contact your local agent or call the OGT Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.

