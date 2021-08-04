Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Charges filed in poaching investigation near Bonne Terre, Mo.

A deer poaching investigation took place in Bonne Terre, Mo. in July.
A deer poaching investigation took place in Bonne Terre, Mo. in July.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating after a tip about poaching near Bonne Terre.

The department said in July, a conservation agent, along with help from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the tip and found suspects with a freshly harvested deer.

Charges were filed for taking the deer in a closed season and for taking the deer from a public roadway.

CLOSED DEER SEASON INVESTIGATION: Last month, Agent Clayton Lewis received an Operation Game Thief tip of deer poaching...

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

If you have any information regarding wildlife violations, please contact your local agent or call the OGT Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.

To learn more visit the website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and five were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 westbound.
1 dead, 5 injured after crash on I-24 westbound in McCracken Co.
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Currently, CBL Properties will continue managing West Park Mall.
Buyer of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau announced
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lawyers in their 60s, warned in their speech of unchecked...
Gov. Parson pardons McCloskeys

Latest News

Chamness Care is looking to serve roughly 80 individuals in a classroom type setting to learn a...
MAP Training Center to reopen in southern Ill. for those with intellectual disabilities
An artist's rendering of COVID-19 cells.
Perry County Health Department reports 13 new cases of COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the third leading cause of death of all ages...
COVID-19 3rd leading causes of death in Ill. in 2020
The New Era Road Reconstruction project is expected to begin in Spring 2022 and will...
City of Carbondale to host meeting about New Era Road Reconstruction project