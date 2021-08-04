Charges filed in poaching investigation near Bonne Terre, Mo.
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating after a tip about poaching near Bonne Terre.
The department said in July, a conservation agent, along with help from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the tip and found suspects with a freshly harvested deer.
Charges were filed for taking the deer in a closed season and for taking the deer from a public roadway.
If you have any information regarding wildlife violations, please contact your local agent or call the OGT Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.
To learn more visit the website.
