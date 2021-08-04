CDC issues temporary 60-day eviction moratorium, target to area with high COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, the CDC issued a new, temporary 60-day moratorium, protecting renters from eviction.

It’s a controversial move not everyone is in favor of.

“I had applied to those things before outside of here unsuccessfully,” Zachary Priester said.

Priester had no luck at receiving rental assistance in the past, but a new 60-day moratorium by the CDC will allow him and millions of Americans to avoid the process of applying and receiving government or state assistance.

“They find themselves in a cycle if you will, of they get ahead to take care of all those areas of past rent, but they know that at any moment that could circle back to them again,” said Calvin Garner with the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.

Garner said government funding has always been available, but most folks need the money quicker than it’s sent out.

“I wish I could say that the process is quick but anytime you’re dealing with federal state dollars obviously there’s going to be that little bit of lag,” Garner said.

Congresswomen Cori Bush stood in protest since the expiration of the prior moratorium on Saturday. She and other White House officials call this new moratorium a “victory.”

“We are hopeful that it is what will help 11 million people say in their homes, 6 million families to be secure in housing,” Bush said.

David Soto with Soto Property Solutions in Cape Girardeau said a moratorium, with no funding going to landlords, makes it harder to keep up with apartments and homes.

“When you have issues where there are repairs that need to be made and there’s no one to make those repairs because rent is not coming in. The owners still have to come up with some money somehow,” Soto said.

The White House called on states to help assist renters following the previous moratorium.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that has not changed.

“We need governors and municipalities to get emergency rental assistance funds out. That is the point this moratorium is, it’s to buy time,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Garner agreed that assistance is still needed, even as people return to work and get back on their feet.

“Even though they are back to work those wages that they are making are still not enough to support the need that they have,” Garner said.

The new moratorium will expire October 3.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.