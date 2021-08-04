214 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 214 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths, as of Wednesday, August 4.

According to the health center, one of the newly reported deaths was a resident in their 80s and the other was a resident in their 90s.

They reported a total of 10,013 cases of the virus and 137 total deaths.

The 14-day positivity rate for the county was 9.4 percent.

