214 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

The 14-day positivity rate for Cape Girardeau County was 9.4 percent.
The 14-day positivity rate for Cape Girardeau County was 9.4 percent.(Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 214 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths, as of Wednesday, August 4.

According to the health center, one of the newly reported deaths was a resident in their 80s and the other was a resident in their 90s.

They reported a total of 10,013 cases of the virus and 137 total deaths.

The 14-day positivity rate for the county was 9.4 percent.

8/4/2021 at 3:00 PM: COVID-19 Update. We are sad to report two additional COVID-19 deaths of Cape County residents....

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

