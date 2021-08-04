1 injured in 2-vehicle shootout

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Cairo, Illinois.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Sycamore Street at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 2 for a report of gunfire.

Chief Len Harris said people in two separate vehicles were shooting at each other.

One of the vehicles in the shootout was located in a neighboring town with one victim inside.

Harris said the victim was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and later released.

No other information about the case is being released at this time.

Harris said the investigation is ongoing and more details could possible be released at a later time.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.