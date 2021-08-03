Terrific Tuesday!

Heartland Votes
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Another mostly clear morning with low temperatures reaching the 50s and low 60s just before sunrise. Light/patchy fog is possible during the early morning, but it won’t last for long. Today will be another wonderful day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the low 80s by the afternoon. It will even feel less humid today than yesterday. There is a very small chance today of a few sprinkles, but plan on staying dry. Tonight, mostly clear and calm with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s north to low 60s south.

The dry, sunny, and comfortable weather continues over the next several days. Below average highs and low humidity will be around.

Near the end of the week and upcoming weekend is when the heat and humidity will return. Heat index values will be back in the 100s heading into next week.

-Lisa

