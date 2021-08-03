Heartland Votes
Advertisement

St. Louis Co. circuit court grants temporary restraining order, halting mask mandate

The St. Louis County Circuit Court granted a temporary restraining order, halting the...
The St. Louis County Circuit Court granted a temporary restraining order, halting the enforcement of the mask mandate in the county.(WJRT)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis County Circuit Court granted a temporary restraining order, halting the enforcement of the mask mandate in the county.

In the ruling on Tuesday afternoon, August 3, the judge agreed with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office in that the St. Louis County council had the authority to terminate the county’s health order.

“Today, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office delivered a huge win for the people of St. Louis County and obtained a temporary restraining order, halting the enforcement of the mask mandate,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “This is an important, hard-fought victory, but our fight against unreasonable and unconstitutional government overreach continues.”

A hearing on a preliminary injunction is temporarily set for Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Schmitt filed the suit on Monday, July 26 to stop the reinstatement of a mask mandate in St. Louis County and St. Louis City.

The mask mandate in St. Louis County and St. Louis City went into effect on the same day.

The mandate in the county was repealed on Tuesday, July 27 after a vote from the St. Louis County Council.

After Schmitt filed a lawsuit in state court, lawyers for the county and city officials asked a federal judge to take the case.

The federal judge said that state courts should handle the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Currently, CBL Properties will continue managing West Park Mall.
Buyer of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau announced
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
A vehicle with six people inside crashed early Friday morning in Franklin County, Ill.
20-year-old killed, 5 teens injured in single-vehicle crash
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Aaron Henson was taken into custody before noon on Monday, August 2.
Armed, dangerous man taken into custody in Marshall Co., Ky.

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 119 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,...
119 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August...
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US