Southern Ill. man accused of seriously injuring 1-month-old baby

FREEMAN SPUR, Ill. (KFVS) - A 23-year-old southern Illinois father is behind bars accused of seriously injuring his one-month-old baby.

The father, Joseph Matthew Myers, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery of a child, a class X felony.

Illinois State Police say the arrest stems from an incident at a home in Freeman Spur.

Investigators were called in after the infant was taken to a regional medical center with life-threatening injuries.

Myers is being held in the Williamson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.