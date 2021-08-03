Southern Ill. man accused of seriously injuring 1-month-old baby
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FREEMAN SPUR, Ill. (KFVS) - A 23-year-old southern Illinois father is behind bars accused of seriously injuring his one-month-old baby.
The father, Joseph Matthew Myers, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery of a child, a class X felony.
Illinois State Police say the arrest stems from an incident at a home in Freeman Spur.
Investigators were called in after the infant was taken to a regional medical center with life-threatening injuries.
Myers is being held in the Williamson County Jail.
