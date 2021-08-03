Heartland Votes
Slowly warming up through the week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Temperatures will feel amazing again today for early August. Highs will only hit the lower 80s in most areas, with a very nice northeasterly breeze. There is only a tiny chance for a shower today, and that is the story for the next several days. Lows tonight will dip back into the upper 50s north to lower 60s south. As we continue into the work week highs will start to warm up. By the weekend, highs will climb back into the lower 90s and feels like numbers will be back into the mid and upper 90s. So if you like the cooler air, soak it up over the next couple of days!

