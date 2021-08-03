Heartland Votes
School supply collections, giveaways in the Heartland

The first day of school is just around the corner and some organizations are hosting school...
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The first day of school is just around the corner and some organizations are hosting school supply drives for families.

If you don’t see your event listed, email us the information to news@kfvs12.com.

Missouri

Stuff the Bus at southeast Missouri locations August 6-7.

Illinois

Alexander County

Arrowleaf is partnering with Alexander County Parents as Teachers and the Cairo Heritage Foundation to sponsor the 10th Annual Back-to-School Community Bash on Thursday, August 5. It will take place at Cairo High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vienna

The Shawnee Worship Center will host its annual School Supply Giveaway. This will be a drive-thru event on Wednesday, August 4. Participants should enter from West Vine Street and Industrial Drive by Vienna Automotive and follow the signs.

Kentucky

Paducah

The Paducah Fire Department will Fill the Fire Truck with School Supplies on Friday, August 6 at the southside Walmart, 3220 Irvin Cobb Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon and the West End Walmart, 5130 Hinkleville Drive, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will also be accepted through Aug. 10 at the fire prevention division office on the first floor of City Hall, 300 South 5th Street. The school supplies will be donated to schools in the Paducah city limits.

