Red House one of many locations to celebrate Missouri Bicentennial with ice cream

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Red House Interpretive Center in Cape Girardeau is hosting an ice cream social event to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Missouri statehood.

But they’re not the only one that is celebrating, as Missouri2021.org is encouraging communities across the state to commemorate the day with an ice cream social. Especially since the ice cream cone is the official state dessert.

Red House Interpretive Center Board Member Julie Grueneberg said they plan on having more than just ice cream at their event. They will have live music and a speaker to talk about the ice cream cone.

“You can come, bring your lawn chair, bring your kids, bring your dog and just sit and relax and listen to the music, have some ice cream, and maybe have a little fun going through the Red House,” Grueneberg said.

Red House Interpretive Center Facilities Coordinator Augusta Welsh said it’s a unique event to celebrate along with other places in Missouri, but here, they can focus also on Cape Girardeau’s history as a part of state.

“Cape Girardeau itself is one of the largest communities and largest counties in Missouri when we became a state,” Welsh said. “We were the second largest to St. Louis. We had the second most delegates at the constitutional convention for Missouri’s constitution and so Cape Girardeau has a really important impact.”

Along with the event, the Red House will be open as well for visitors to learn about the history of the area.

“We focus on early 1700s and so our Lorimier history is a little bit earlier than that but it does give you a really good backdrop to what’s going on government-wise, how we form, and how this community really starts to grow and become the important place that it is when we become a state.”

The event is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 10.

To find an event near you, check out the Missouri 2021 website here.

