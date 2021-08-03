Price finishes 8th in Olympic hammer throw

TOKYO, Japan. (KFVS) - Former Saluki DeAnna Price placed the highest out of her USA teammates in the hammer throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Price finished in 8th place in the Women’s Hammer Throw with 73.09 meters on Tuesday, August 3.

The other two Americans competing in the same event placed in 10th and 11th places.

Wichita native Brooke Anderson threw for 72.16 meters and former Saluki Gwen Berry threw for 71.35 meters.

Poland’s world record holder Anita Włodarczyk won the gold medal in the event. She threw for 78.48 meters, one meter more than her nearest competitor, China’s Zheng Wang who took home the silver medal with 77.03 meters.

