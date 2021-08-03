Police investigating after 5-year-old shot in Martin, Tenn.

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a 5-year-old was shot on Monday evening, August 2.

According to Martin police, they responded to a home in the 200 block of Oakland Street just before 6 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found the child bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound. They rendered aid until EMS arrived.

The child was taken by ambulance to an AirEvac base and then airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

According to police, the victim’s status is unknown at this time.

