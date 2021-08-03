Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The pleasant weather continues.

By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. The pleasant weather continues across the Heartland with cooler than average temperatures and lower dew points making it feel amazing. This evening will be comfortable again with temperatures falling through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant again for this time of the year. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.

As we approach the weekend the pleasant weather will come to an end. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with Sunday highs reaching the lower 90s. On Sunday the humidity will surge back as well with the heat index surpassing 100 degrees in many areas.

