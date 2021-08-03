Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 15 additional new cases of COVID-19

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department in Pinckneyville reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 3.

The health department said 13 out of the 15 new COVID-19 cases are people that are over 18 years old and two of the positive cases are under 18 years of age.

The county has 91 total active cases.

The health department officials said a total of 3,303 residents have been released from isolation.

There have been 64 total deaths from COVID-19 in Perry County.

On Wednesday, August 4, the Perry County Health Department will be giving out COVID-19 vaccinations.

The clinic will be available by appointment and walk-ins.

Any children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The vaccines available include Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

