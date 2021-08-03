Heartland Votes
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Murray, Ky.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Monday night, August 2.

Police responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car around 8:29 p.m. on U.S. 641 North at Center Drive.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they talked to the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old woman, who said she was driving south on U.S. 641, didn’t see the person and hit them.

The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and Calloway County Emergency Management.

