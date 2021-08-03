Mo. attorney general files suit against Kansas City over mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, August 3 to stop the recent mask mandate in Kansas City.

You can read the full lawsuit here.

The lawsuit argues that the mask mandate is “unreasonable, unconstitutional and arbitrary and capricious.”

It names Mayor Quinton Lucas, the Kansas City, Mo. Health Department and Jim Ready, director of the Kansas City, Mo. regulated industries division.

“Today, I filed suit against Kansas City to stop the imposition of a mask mandate on the people of the Kansas City region. This continued unconstitutional and unreasonable government overreach must stop, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine. Requiring schoolchildren to mask all day while in school is not based in science and is completely ridiculous,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I will always stand up for the liberties of the people of Kansas City and Missouri.”

The lawsuit asks the court to invalidate the mask mandate and issue an injunctive or other appropriate relief.

The mayor of Kansas City announced the return of a mask mandate on Wednesday, July 28.

The indoor mask mandate is for all people ages 5 and up, regardless of vaccination status, in public places. It went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 2 and will last through at least 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 28.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.