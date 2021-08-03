Illinois law requires background checks for all gun sales

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a plan requiring background checks for all gun sales in the state by 2024.

The new law also provides funding for mental health programs in communities most impacted by gun violence and creates a stolen gun database.

Pritzker calls it the “most comprehensive reform” to state firearms laws in years.

The plan also modernizes the Firearm Owners Identification card system, which hasn’t been updated in decades.

The law takes effect next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.