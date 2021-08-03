Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Illinois law requires background checks for all gun sales

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a plan requiring background checks for all gun sales in...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a plan requiring background checks for all gun sales in the state by 2024.(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a plan requiring background checks for all gun sales in the state by 2024.

The new law also provides funding for mental health programs in communities most impacted by gun violence and creates a stolen gun database.

Pritzker calls it the “most comprehensive reform” to state firearms laws in years.

The plan also modernizes the Firearm Owners Identification card system, which hasn’t been updated in decades.

The law takes effect next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Currently, CBL Properties will continue managing West Park Mall.
Buyer of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau announced
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
A vehicle with six people inside crashed early Friday morning in Franklin County, Ill.
20-year-old killed, 5 teens injured in single-vehicle crash
Aaron Henson was taken into custody before noon on Monday, August 2.
Armed, dangerous man taken into custody in Marshall Co., Ky.
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Driver, hit and run victim in Caruthersville identified

Latest News

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Murray, Ky.
Egyptian Health Department announces Monday, 52 residents test positive for COVID-19. (Source:...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 52 new positive COVID-19 cases
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 2.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 59 new cases of COVID-19
The Graves County Health Department announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Graves County, Ky. Health Dept. reports 77 new cases of COVID-19