Graves County, Ky. Health Dept. reports 77 new cases of COVID-19

The Graves County Health Department announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The Graves County Health Department announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.((Source: Stock Image/ Pexels))
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, as of Monday, August 2.

The total case count is 4,191.

According to the health department there was one additional death making a total of 102 total deaths in the county.

For general questions about COVID-19 call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725 or the Graves County Health Department at 270-247-3553.

For more information visit the Kentucky public health website.

