Gov. Parson pardons McCloskeys

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - Governor Mike Parson granted 12 pardons, including Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

On Thursday, June 17, the St. Louis couple pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

They also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted several hundred protesters who were marching in front of their home in June 2020.

Parson granted the pardons on Friday, July 30.

Documents were filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

You can see the full list of pardons, as well as two approved commutations, here.

