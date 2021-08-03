Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson pardons McCloskeys

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lawyers in their 60s, warned in their speech of unchecked lawlessness and suburban decay if gun rights were to be trimmed, and certainly if Democrat Joe Biden were to be elected in November.(Source: Republican National Convention via CNN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - Governor Mike Parson granted 12 pardons, including Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

On Thursday, June 17, the St. Louis couple pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

They also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted several hundred protesters who were marching in front of their home in June 2020.

Parson granted the pardons on Friday, July 30.

Documents were filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

You can see the full list of pardons, as well as two approved commutations, here.

