First Alert: Sunny, mild trend continues

A beautiful sunny day along the Current River in Doniphan, Mo.
A beautiful sunny day along the Current River in Doniphan, Mo.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KFVS) - This morning is starting off much cooler.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s.

Light to patchy fog also formed overnight in some areas, but it shouldn’t last too long.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures continue this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 80s and it will feel even less humid today than yesterday.

There is a very small chance today for a few sprinkles, but plan on it staying dry.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with temps dropping into the upper 50s north to low 60s south.

The dry, sunny and comfortable trend continues for the next several days.

Below average highs and low humidity will be around.

Heat and humidity will creep back by the end of the week.

It’s looking like heat index values back in the 100s also returns heading into next week.

