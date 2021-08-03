Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 52 new positive COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Department announces Monday, 52 residents test positive for COVID-19. (Source: Pixabay.com)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported on Monday, August 2, that 52 southern Illinois residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

Saline County

o Females: two teenagers, three women in their 20s, one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 60s, one woman in her 70s, one woman in her 80s.

o Males: four teenagers, two men in their 20s, three men in their 30s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 80s.

  • Total cases - 2,936
  • Total deaths - 57

Gallatin County

o Female: one girl under the age of 10, two women in their 30s, three women in their 40s.

o Male: one boy under the age of five.

  • Total cases - 570
  • Total deaths - four

White County

o Female: one girl under the age of five, two girls under the age of 10, 2 teenagers, three women in their 20s, one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 40s, two women in their 50s, two women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s.

o Male: three teenagers, one men in his 30s, four men in their 40s, one men in his 50s, one men in his 80s.

  • Total cases - 1,973
  • Total deaths - 27

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

The Public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

Some individuals may not by symptomatic but are quarantined for a period of time which allows symptoms to develop and pass without posing risk to others.

If you are contacted by public health officials please respond promptly.

Close contacts may include individuals who may:

  • Live in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19
  • Caring for a sick person with COVID-19
  • Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes
  • Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19
  • Being coughed on
  • Kissing
  • Sharing utensils

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases, If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

In addition several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:

  • Illinois Department of Public Health-1-800-889-3931 or visit them online
  • Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800
  • Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse) 618-273-2275
  • Harrisburg Medical Center 618-253-7671
  • Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (Eldorado, Carmi, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-7351
  • Community Health & Emergency Services 1-877-MYCHESI(692-4374)

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19.

The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others.

Follow the CDC, IDPH, Illinois Coronavirus website, EHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.

