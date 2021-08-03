DOE breaks all-time record for yearly food drive at Paducah location

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Department of Energy and site contractors donated a sufficient amount of food to the program.

The donations filled a 53-foot semi-trailer with over 42,000 pounds of food, which will be donated to nine regional charities.

This donation was the most food raised since the site began participating in the program.

Lighthouse Community Food Bank volunteer Beverly Conner loads groceries into sacks to distribute to Ballard County families. (Lighthouse Community Food Bank)

DOE, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC, Swift & Staley Inc., Enterprise Technical Assistance Services Inc., and Mid-America Conversion Services, LLC, participated in a virtual food drive to support the federal government’s Feds Feed Families program.

The virtual food drive is when donors give online instead of in-person and allows the charities to purchase food with the funds raised.

“The Feds Feed Families program was created to help local food pantries and food banks keep their shelves stocked during the summer months when they traditionally see a decrease in donations and an increase in needs from their communities. It’s a great way for DOE and our site contractors to give back to the communities we all love,” said Jennifer Woodard, Paducah site lead at DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office.

The company said this year’s campaign benefitted Marcella’s Kitchen in Marshall County, Community Kitchen, Paducah Cooperative Ministries, Martha’s Vineyard, Salvation Army, River City Mission in McCracken County, St. Mary’s Food Pantry and Lighthouse Community Food Bank in Ballard County and COPE Food Pantry in Massac County, Illinois.

The last 18 months have put a strain on local food banks and other charitable agencies. Paducah Cooperative Ministry will distribute groceries purchased through the Feds Feed Families Program to families in the region who need support. (Paducah Cooperative Ministry)

“Paducah Cooperative Ministry [PCM] is blessed to be included in this generous effort to help lift up struggling families in our community. Our region cares very deeply for one another and we can’t bear the thought that anyone would ever have to go hungry. PCM is grateful to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Site and the Feds Feed Families project for lending a hand,” said Director Heidi Suhrheinrich, PCM executive.

This national campaign has collected more than 99 million pounds of food since it was established in 2009.

