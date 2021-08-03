Doctors warn against taking drug for horses sold at farm & home stores to treat COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the ongoing pandemic, consumers are turning to other methods to treat or prevent COVID-19.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there is a growing interest to use ivermectin, which is often used to treat or prevent parasites in animals.

“There’s a lot of misinformation going around and you may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of ivermectin. That is wrong,” said the FDA.

While there is research underway about ivermectin and COVID-19, the FDA says they have not reviewed data to support use of it and taking it can be very dangerous.

CoxHealth says ivermectin is not an anti-viral drug and is not intended to be used against COVID-19.

“Ivermection is not an antiviral and again if there was any hope I would be the first person on it,” said Dr. Robin Trotman with CoxHealth.

Dr. Trotman brought up the ongoing trend of distrust in doctors, but reassured they only want to help and have the public’s best interest.

“This is actual distrust and people are not wanting to do what we recommend and are distrusting the veracity or the intention of the doctors that are saying to not do this,” said Trotman.

Dr. Trotman explained there are no other motives and no one plans on using this drug to treat COVID-19.

“There is no there is no big pharma money involved in the medication, ivermectin is generic, there are no doctors with any skin in the game on sing this drug. We want people to be better we want this to go away,” said Dr. Trotman.

Dr. Trotman explained the genesis comes from a small group of people.

“I think the genesis of the distrust and ivermectin is from a small very vocal group. This group seems to not subscribe to the normal tradition of medicine. So for the people who don’t really want to look at the evidence, unfortunately they fall into and generate conspiracy theories,” said Dr. Trotman.

Ivermectin is not an anti-viral drug and can only be used safely at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, topicals for head lice and skin conditions according to the FDA. According to the FDA large amount of Ivermectin can interact with other drugs or even lead to overdose.

The Tractor Supply Store in Nixa reports a demand for ivermection, so much that they are running low on the drug.

“About 75% of the people who come in and buy ivermection are using it to treat or prevent COVID-19 or so they say,” said Kimberly Edwards.

