Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Deadly crash involving 2 SEMIs, vehicle shuts down I-24 westbound in McCracken Co., Ky.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked by a deadly crash involving at least two SEMI...
Westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked by a deadly crash involving at least two SEMI trucks and a passenger vehicle.(WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked by a crash involving at least two SEMI trucks and a passenger vehicle.

The crash has shutdown the interstate between exit 3 and the Ohio River Bridge, heading into Illinois.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, one death has been reported.

KYTC said I-24 westbound is expected to be closed until at least 5 p.m.

Passenger vehicles can self-detour around the crash site by taking the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge. 

SEMI trucks are not allowed on the Brookport Bridge due to the 8-foot vehicle width restriction, a 15 ton load limit and a 9-foot-6-inch maximum vehicle height.

Commercial trucks can detour by taking U.S. 60 west to the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to connect to Interstate 57 to continue travel into Illinois.

A multiple-vehicle collision I-24 westbound at mile marker 2 has shut down both westbound lanes. Avoid the area and seek...

Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Currently, CBL Properties will continue managing West Park Mall.
Buyer of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau announced
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
A vehicle with six people inside crashed early Friday morning in Franklin County, Ill.
20-year-old killed, 5 teens injured in single-vehicle crash
Aaron Henson was taken into custody before noon on Monday, August 2.
Armed, dangerous man taken into custody in Marshall Co., Ky.
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported three crashes, two deadly, on U.S. 60 on Monday,...
3 crashes blocked traffic on U.S. 60 in McCracken Co.; 2 were deadly
Five people died in a crash on Clarks River Road on Monday afternoon, August 2.
5 dead after crash on Clarks River Rd. in McCracken County, Ky.
McCracken County Sheriff's detectives were involved in a chase with a man suspected of...
Sheriff: Driver fleeing from detectives led to deadly crash on U.S. 60 in McCracken Co.
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 8/3