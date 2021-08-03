Deadly crash involving 2 SEMIs, vehicle shuts down I-24 westbound in McCracken Co., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked by a crash involving at least two SEMI trucks and a passenger vehicle.

The crash has shutdown the interstate between exit 3 and the Ohio River Bridge, heading into Illinois.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, one death has been reported.

KYTC said I-24 westbound is expected to be closed until at least 5 p.m.

Passenger vehicles can self-detour around the crash site by taking the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge.

SEMI trucks are not allowed on the Brookport Bridge due to the 8-foot vehicle width restriction, a 15 ton load limit and a 9-foot-6-inch maximum vehicle height.

Commercial trucks can detour by taking U.S. 60 west to the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to connect to Interstate 57 to continue travel into Illinois.

