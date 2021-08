MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Crab Orchard Kennel Club will hold its annual AKC Dog Shows August 7-8.

It will be at The Pavilion.

Admission is $5 to watch. Children 10 and younger get in free.

Judging on Saturday starts at 9 a.m. and judging on Sunday starts at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.