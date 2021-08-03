Carbondale selected as site for 2022 Innovative Readiness Training mission

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Delta Regional Authority selected Carbondale as a site for an Innovative Readiness Training mission.

This is a training opportunity hosted by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Through the mission, DRA said military personnel will offer vision, dental and basic medical services to the public for free. Patients will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Illinois is proud to partner with the Delta Regional Authority to further our mission to reduce health disparities in every corner of the state,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “This medical mission will help advance my administration’s enduring commitment to building stronger, safer, and healthier communities in Southern Illinois, offering expanded healthcare in Carbondale and deploying training opportunities to ensure lasting benefits to our residents. I applaud DRA for joining Illinois in recognizing healthcare as a human right and ensuring that every community can access all aspects of quality care.”

Other IRT missions will take place in west Kentucky (Hopkinsville) and south central Missouri (Emminence, Ava and Houston).

They will be held in September 2022.

For more information, you can visit IRT online.

