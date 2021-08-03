Cape Girardeau City Council discusses liquor license, sales tax, city attorney award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Council held its weekly meeting on Monday, August 2.

A split city council voted to uphold the denial of a liquor license to local attorney Adam Gohn, who wanted to use the front of his business for a small restaurant at 529 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau.

The original denial was based on his location being within 200 feet of Trinity Lutheran Church.

The previous owners of the building were granted an exemption; and Gohn, who bought and started improving the building in 2019, asked the council to do the same for him.

A number of church members also spoke before the council asking them to uphold the ban due to how close the building is to the church building.

One member said the failure of the council to uphold the denial could lead to the church revoking the agreement with the city to allow public parking on the lot at 531 Broadway.

Mayor Bob Fox said that Gohn should have made more attempts to work with the church before it came to council.

Besides Mayor Fox, council members Robbie Guard, Shelly Moore and Nate Thomas voted to uphold the denial.

The council also formally put the sales tax on the November 2 ballot.

The council is attempting to rebrand the tax as the internet use tax.

This vote would require the seller to collect the tax as opposed to the current law, which requires the buyer to voluntarily submit.

The money gained from this tax would be used to replace the funds that are disappearing from the city sales tax collections due to people buying more items on the internet.

The council also approved using American Recovery Funds to pay for wastewater treatment improvements. These improvements would help separate sewage from storm water overflow.

Finally, City Attorney Eric Cunningham was recognized for winning the Lou Czech Award.

City Attorney Eric Cunningham received the Lou Czech Award. (KFVS)

This award from the Missouri Municipal Attorneys Association recognizes the city attorney of the year.

