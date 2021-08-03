Cape Catfish to play last regular scheduled home game before playoffs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish will their last regular scheduled home game of the season on Tuesday, August 3.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. at Capaha Field.

They will on the road Wednesday heading into the playoffs.

The Catfish will play in the Divisional Championship Round of playoffs on Thursday, Aug. 5.

They won the second-half of regular-season games against the River Dragons on July 30.

They will play the O’Fallon Hoots, who won the first-half of regular-season games, in O’Fallon.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.