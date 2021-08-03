5 dead after crash on Clarks River Rd. in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Five people died in a crash on Clarks River Road on Monday afternoon, August 2.

According to McCracken County deputies, they responded to the 4000 block of Clarks River Road around 12:11 p.m. for a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

The investigation showed a 45-year-old Paducah man was driving a 2001 Volvo semi-tractor with an attached flatbed eastbound on Clarks River Road and a 2006 Ford Taurus was leaving the driveway of a business, crossing both lanes on the road. The two vehicles collided broadside in the eastbound lane.

All five people in the Ford Taurus were pronounced dead at the scene, including the driver, 23-year-old Monica Jewell of LaCenter. Her passengers were 26-year-old Trevor Doom of LaCenter; 44-year-old Eddie Knight of Eddyville; 54-year-old Linda Young of Marion, Ky.; and a 14-year-old from Marion, Ky.

Clarks River Road was closed to traffic for about seven hours after the crash.

Several agencies including Reidland/Farley Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton, McCracken County D.E.S., Kentucky Department of Transportation, Ledbetter Fire Department’s UAV Team, American Red Cross, Stinnett’s Towing and Larry Stovesand’s Towing assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

