15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August...
The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 3.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 3.

The health department said the new positive cases include two people under the age of 18 and 13 adults.

A summary of the total cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 91
  • Released from isolation - 3,303
  • Deaths - 64

The Perry County Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The clinic will be available by appointment and walk-in.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The vaccines available include Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

