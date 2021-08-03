15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 3.
The health department said the new positive cases include two people under the age of 18 and 13 adults.
A summary of the total cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 91
- Released from isolation - 3,303
- Deaths - 64
The Perry County Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The clinic will be available by appointment and walk-in.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The vaccines available include Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.