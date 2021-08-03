15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 3.

The health department said the new positive cases include two people under the age of 18 and 13 adults.

A summary of the total cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 91

Released from isolation - 3,303

Deaths - 64

The Perry County Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The clinic will be available by appointment and walk-in.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The vaccines available include Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.