119 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 119 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 3.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 81
- Total cases - 8,647
- Total deaths - 131
Franklin County
- New cases - 38
- Total cases - 5,151
- Total deaths - 71
