119 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

119 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 119 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 3.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 119 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 3.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 81
  • Total cases - 8,647
  • Total deaths - 131

Franklin County

  • New cases - 38
  • Total cases - 5,151
  • Total deaths - 71

