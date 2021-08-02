Heartland Votes
Willie Nelson show at Ozarks Amphitheater postponed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
(Source: KEYE via CNN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Amphitheater has announced that a Willie Nelson show scheduled for mid-August has been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Nelson and special guests were previously scheduled to perform at the Ozarks Amphitheater on Aug. 16.

According to the Ozarks Amphitheater, all tickets previously purchased will be honored at the new show, which will be announced on a later date.

If you cannot make the new date, refunds will be available at point of purchase when the new date is announced.

