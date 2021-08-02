Heartland Votes
Vaccination rate in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

Forty percent of people living in Cape Girardeau County have had a least one shot of the...
Forty percent of people living in Cape Girardeau County have had a least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.(WVIR)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Forty percent of people living in Cape Girardeau County have had a least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s according to the latest update on Missouri’s vaccination dashboard.

The numbers also show 35 percent of Cape Girardeau County residents are fully vaccinated.

It’s the highest vaccination rate in southeast Missouri.

Scott County has the second highest rate, with more than 37 percent of the population receiving at least one dose, so far.

