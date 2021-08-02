Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Uptown Jackson prepares for 8th annual Oktoberfest

Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest will feature an open Biergarten, live music, family activities,...
Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest will feature an open Biergarten, live music, family activities, German-style food and more.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 8th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest will be held the first weekend in October.

The German-style celebration will be Friday, October 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the courthouse square.

It will feature an open Biergarten, live music, family activities, German-style food and more.

According to Uptown Jackson, the event was selected for inclusion in the Missouri Bicentennial Passport Challenge.

Vendors who wish to participate in Oktoberfest can contact uptownjacksonmo@gmail.com or call 573-200-6542 for more information. Applications are being accepted until September 20.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Driver, hit and run victim in Caruthersville identified
Aaron Henson was taken into custody before noon on Monday, August 2.
Armed, dangerous man taken into custody
Four people died in a fire on Thursday, July 29 in Wardell, Mo.
4 dead after fire in Wardell, Mo.
Mediacom customers in Williamson County and the surrounding area are without internet and cable.
Damaged utility pole results in Mediacom outage in Williamson County, surrounding area

Latest News

Chris Janson will perform live at the Perry County Bicentennial Celebration. (Source: Chris...
Chris Janson to perform live at Perry County, Mo. Bicentennial Concert
Discounted and unlimited ride wristbands are available for the Du Quoin State Fair. (Source:...
Discounted, unlimited ride wristbands available for Du Quoin State Fair
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 8/2
Gov. Parson, First Lady to make Bicentennial Tour stops in the Heartland
Gov. Parson, First Lady to make Bicentennial Tour stops in the Heartland