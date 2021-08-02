Uptown Jackson prepares for 8th annual Oktoberfest

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 8th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest will be held the first weekend in October.

The German-style celebration will be Friday, October 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the courthouse square.

It will feature an open Biergarten, live music, family activities, German-style food and more.

According to Uptown Jackson, the event was selected for inclusion in the Missouri Bicentennial Passport Challenge.

Vendors who wish to participate in Oktoberfest can contact uptownjacksonmo@gmail.com or call 573-200-6542 for more information. Applications are being accepted until September 20.

