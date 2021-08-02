Heartland Votes
Two-vehicle crash closes 1 lane of Hwy. 60 in McCracken Co.

A two-vehicle crash is blocking one lane of U.S. Highway 60.
A two-vehicle crash is blocking one lane of U.S. Highway 60.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash is blocking one lane of U.S. Highway 60.

The McCracken County Emergency Management Agency reported the crash is blocking traffic on U.S. 60 West near the KY 305/Cairo Road intersection.

The crash site is on U.S. 60 at mile point 6.172 near the entrance to Barkley Regional Airport.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the blocked road is to allow a medivac helicopter to land at the site.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, as of, 3 p.m. on Monday, August 2, the duration is expected to be six hours.

Eastbound traffic will be rerouted to Cairo Road.

KYTC said drivers may self-detour via KY 3520/Old U.S. 60.

