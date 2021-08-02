Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Spirit Airlines strands passengers at airports; company blames ‘operational challenges’

A Spirit Airlines jet is seen at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in this file...
A Spirit Airlines jet is seen at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in this file photo. (Source: WOIO/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Frustrated passengers expressed their outrage over the weekend after Spirit Airlines canceled their flights. The company said it is working on getting back on track after the travel disruptions.

Spirit blamed the situation on operational challenges and weather, a representative said in an emailed statement Monday. Customers were urged to monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport.

Flight delays and cancellations were reported at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Orlando, Philadelphia, Atlantic City and New Orleans, according to media reports.

Some at the Orlando airport said they waited for nine hours, WOFL said, while a woman bound for Denver had been stuck at the Ft. Lauderdale airport for 12 hours on Sunday, WPLG reported.

In its statement, the company said rumors of a strike are “100% false. We have a fantastic team of pilots working very hard during this busy travel season. We are not experiencing any sort of work action from any work group.

“We’re working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found near the recreation center in Caruthersville is believed to be the victim of a hit...
Driver, hit and run victim in Caruthersville identified
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State
Four people died in a fire on Thursday, July 29 in Wardell, Mo.
4 dead after fire in Wardell, Mo.
Aaron Henson was taken into custody before noon on Monday, August 2.
Armed, dangerous man taken into custody
Mediacom customers in Williamson County and the surrounding area are without internet and cable.
Damaged utility pole results in Mediacom outage in Williamson County, surrounding area

Latest News

Discounted and unlimited ride wristbands are available for the Du Quoin State Fair. (Source:...
Discounted, unlimited ride wristbands available for Du Quoin State Fair
Three counties: Kankakee, Pulaski and McHenry have agreements and currently house roughly 260...
New law will effectively end immigrant detention in Illinois
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
A vehicle with six people inside crashed early Friday morning in Franklin County, Ill.
20-year-old killed, 5 teens injured in single-vehicle crash
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California speaks at a news conference on the...
McCarthy faces backlash over joke about hitting Pelosi with gavel