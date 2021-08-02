Southern 7 Health Dept. says routine vaccination rates beginning to rise

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Southern Seven Health Department reports it is starting to see an increase in routine vaccinations for children and adults.

They said this follows a 12 percent drop in the number vaccinated at the department between 2019 and 2020.

While Southern Seven is still evaluating routine vaccination rates at each of its seven public health clinics for 2021, health department leaders say they are encouraged by the turnout in the region so far, especially among school age children.

“The pandemic made it difficult for all patients to keep routine appointments including vaccine appointments,” said Shawnna Rhine, S7HD community outreach coordinator. “With schools resuming in-person learning this fall, families are making sure their child’s shot records are up to date.”

S7HD is teaming up with McDonald’s restaurants in Anna, Metropolis and Vienna for National Immunization Awareness Month in August.

The “Ice Cream for Vaccines” campaign gives a free McDonald’s ice cream cone to every child up to age 18 when they get their shots at any Southern Seven clinic location.

Families who are uninsured or need assistance paying for their child’s vaccines are encouraged to ask about the Vaccines for Children program available through Southern Seven.

For more information, or to schedule a routine vaccine, you can call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them online.

