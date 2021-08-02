Heartland Votes
Perry County, Mo. Health Dept. reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

On Wednesday, August 4, Perry County Health Department will be giving out COVID-19 vaccines.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, August 2.

The health department said 20 out of the 23 positive new COVID-19 cases are people that are over 18 years old and three of the positive cases are under 18 years of age.

The county has 76 total active cases.

According to the health department, a total of 3,303 residents have been released from isolation.

There have been 64 totals deaths from COVID-19 in Perry County.

On Wednesday, August 4, Perry County Health Department will be giving out COVID-19 vaccinations.

The clinic will be available by appointments and walk-ins.

Any children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The vaccines available include Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

