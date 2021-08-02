Nice start to the workweek...find out how long it will last!

What a beautiful start to the workweek, especially for August. The nicer weather will stick around for the next couple of days. Highs today will only top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There is a small chance for an isolated shower or two for the next few days, but chances are very small. Tonight some even cooler weather will sink into parts of the Heartland. Lows tonight will range from the mid 50s north to the lower 60s south. Rain chances will increase a little by Thursday night into Friday. Also, summertime heat and humidity will return over the weekend.

