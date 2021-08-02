Nice Forecast To Start Off The Week!

Mostly clear skies this morning with an isolated shower possible in our southern counties. Temperatures will sit in the 60s. Hazy skies yesterday will continue into today, but it should be slightly less across southern Illinois and a weak cold front will push the smoke off to the southwest. Mostly sunny skies today with slightly less humid air and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. There is a slim chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon.

With a front passing through and high pressure to our north for a few days, this will set us up for a fantastic forecast during most of the week. Mostly sunny days, comfortable air mass, below average temps, and cool mornings can all be expected. The change will begin during the end of the week as southerly winds return making it hot and humid by the weekend.

-Lisa

