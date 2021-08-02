Is it really August? It will feel great the next few days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. For the first Monday in August the weather feels fantastic. For this evening we will see clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Readings will fall through the 70s this evening. Lows by morning will range from the upper 50s north to the lower 60s south.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. There is a very slim chance for a pop up shower, mainly across our western counties. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the lower 80s.

The pleasant weather will last through the end of the work week. Temperatures will warm a little each day but still remain a few degrees below average. By Friday our highs will be back into the upper 80s.

